New Delhi, November 26: Amazon's Cyber Monday sale event is approaching, and shoppers might be waiting for the best deals of the year. The major shopping event will take place soon, following Black Friday. Customers can explore millions of products and can find discounts across various categories.

Amazon's Cyber Monday is an unmissable event for anyone looking for deals across various product categories. Cyber Monday offers its customers an easy way to find great deals to making online shopping even more appealing. Amazon Cyber Monday can be an excellent time to buy products if you are looking for new tech products, home products, toys, or beauty products. Google Pixel 9 Black Friday Deals on Amazon: Check Latest Discount Offers, Price Cuts Details on Google’s Flagship Camera Phone.

What is Cyber Monday?

The first Monday after the Thanksgiving weekend is known as Cyber Monday to promote the best deals on online shopping platforms. It is said to be one of the biggest online shopping days of the year in the US, with many e-commerce sites offer discounts that attract millions of customers. Amazon is also set to provide deals on various products for its customers.

When is Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Event?

Cyber Monday takes place every year on the Monday following Black Friday. In 2024, it will be on December 2. Amazon customers can start taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals starting on November 30 at 12:01 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST). Amazon's Cyber Monday sale will continue until December 2 at 11:59 PM PST.

Customers can also take the help of Alexa for assistance by saying, “Alexa, what are my deals?” Additionally, Alexa can alert customers about upcoming deals on items that are on their wishlist or in their Cart. These notifications can come up to 24 hours before the deal starts to make it easier for customers to take advantage of discounts on products they are interested in. PlayStation Black Friday Deals 2024: From PS5 Consoles to PS VR2 and Games, Check Discount Offers and Price Offered by PlayStation.

What Kinds of Deals Can You Expect To See on the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Event?

Amazon will provide millions of deals across more than 35 different categories, such as electronics, home products, beauty products, and fashion items. Customers can get discounts of up to 50 per cent on JBL headphones. There are also savings of up to 50 per cent on selected security cameras from Eufy. If you are looking for kitchen appliances, you can save up to 40 per cent on products from brands like Ninja, Keurig, and GE. Additionally, customers can also find premium beauty products at up to 50 per cent off from IT Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, and Viktor & Rolf.

