Memphis, Nov 2 (AP) A former Memphis police officer is changing his not guilty plea on federal charges that he violated Tyre Nichols ' civil rights by fatally beating him after a traffic stop in January.

A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Thursday for Desmond Mills Jr., according to court documents and his lawyer.

Also Read | 'We Were Asked To Kill People': IDF Releases Video Footage of Interrogation of Hamas Terrorist.

Mills and four other former Memphis Police Department officers have been charged in federal court with using excessive force and conspiring to lie after they were caught on camera punching, kicking and hitting Nichols with a police baton on January 7. Nichols died three days later in a hospital.

The five former officers also have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in state court.

Also Read | AP News Website Faces Outage: Associated Press Site Hit by Apparent Denial-of-Service Attack.

Mills' lawyer, Blake Ballin, said he could not discuss details of the plea agreement, including which charges it pertains to. Ballin said Mills was changing his plea “to take responsibility for his actions.”

Mills also plans to enter a plea agreement in state court, but that would not take place until later, Ballin said.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)