New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and former Minister of Justice of Saudi Arabia, will visit India on July 10-15, where he will meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and will also deliver a speech on moderate Islam and religious tolerance, informed an official release.

According to the release, Dr Al-Issa will arrive in New Delhi on July 10. He shall be meeting India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for a one-on-one meeting in the evening.

On July 11 morning, upon the invitation of the Khusro Foundation, Dr al-Issa will address a gathering of prominent religious and community leaders, academics and media at BS Abdur Rahman Auditorium, India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road. India's NSA Ajit Doval will also address the gathering.

Given his previous work as Minister of Justice Saudi Arabia and Secretary General Muslim World League, he is expected to speak on moderate Islam, dialogue between civilizations, religious tolerance, intercultural communication, non-violence and religious pluralism, the release stated.

Many invitees including senior academics from various Universities are showing keen interest in the event in view of Dr Issa's nuanced stance on various critical issues facing the Muslim world.

"As per sources, Dr al-Issa is expected to meet India's Minister for External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, and Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, and he may also call on President Droupadi Murmu. He will also meet the President of ICCR and interact with a group of distinguished faith leaders at Vivekanand International Foundation. As per sources, he might visit Akshardham Temple and also meet some prominent personalities," the release stated.

During his stay in New Delhi, he is also likely to pay tributes to martyrs at National Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri. An important part of his engagement will be the visit to Jama Masjid Delhi for Friday Prayers. He is also scheduled to visit Agra.

Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa is a prominent religious leader, Islamic scholar and reformist from Saudi Arabia. Before being appointed. He was the Secretary General of the Muslim World League in 2016, Dr al-Issa served as the Minister of Justice in the Saudi Cabinet.

As the powerful Saudi Minister for Justice, he, oversaw key reforms in several areas, including legislative reforms in family matters, humanitarian cases, and for the rights of women.

An esteemed figure in global affairs Dr. Al-Issa, is widely recognized for his prominent role in promoting moderate Islam and fostering empathy, understanding, and cooperation among people of all backgrounds.

As the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, an influential non-governmental organization representing Muslims worldwide, Dr. Al-Issa has spearheaded initiatives to build partnerships and strengthen relations between diverse communities, faiths, and nations.

He also serves as the chairman of the Centre for Responsible Leadership, a body of globally influential government, faith, media, business, and community leaders working together to solve the challenges facing humanity and the world today. (ANI)

