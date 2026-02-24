London [UK], February 24 (ANI): Former UK ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson was arrested by the British Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following developments linked to his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Euro News reported.

In a statement, the London Metropolitan Police said, "Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office," without naming Mandelson. However, British media reports indicated that police had earlier searched multiple properties connected to the former Labour cabinet minister and European commissioner, and television footage showed him being driven away by officers.

The probe was reportedly launched earlier this month after the US Department of Justice released additional documents related to Epstein. The latest batch of files reportedly contained emails suggesting that Mandelson shared market-sensitive government information with Epstein in 2009 while serving as Business Secretary during the global financial crisis under then Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Euro News reported

Mandelson had served in several senior roles, including as a European commissioner and later as Britain's ambassador to the United States. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed him to the key diplomatic post in December 2024, despite reports that he had maintained contact with Epstein after the financier's 2008 conviction in the United States for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Starmer dismissed Mandelson in September 2025 following earlier disclosures about the extent of his association with Epstein. Earlier this month, the Prime Minister publicly apologised to Epstein's victims, stating, "I am sorry. Sorry for what was done to you, sorry that so many people with power failed you, sorry for having believed Mandelson's lies and appointing him."

Police are now examining claims that Mandelson may have passed sensitive government information to Epstein approximately 15 years ago. The investigation remains ongoing, Euro News reported.

The arrest comes days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was detained in a separate but related case concerning his friendship with Epstein. The former prince was questioned over alleged misconduct linked to his tenure as UK trade envoy and was released after 11 hours in custody as inquiries continue. (ANI)

