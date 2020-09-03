New York, Sep 3 (AP) A former United Nations official accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women has been charged with lying to the FBI.

Karim Elkorany, who worked as a telecommunications specialist in Iraq, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of making false statements to federal law enforcement agents.

Elkorany's defense attorney, Dawn Cardi, denied the charges and said her client plans to “vigorously fight” them in Manhattan federal court.

Elkorany, 37, of West Orange, New Jersey, resigned from the UN in early 2018, a few months after FBI agents questioned him outside his home about a woman who accused Elkorany of drugging and raping her in Iraq in 2016.

Elkorany “expressed familiarity” with the woman's claims, authorities said, but falsely denied drugging and raping her.

An indictment unsealed Wednesday alleges Elkorany engaged in a pattern of similar conduct involving at least five women since 2009.

All of the women had been rendered unconscious after drinking alcoholic drinks prepared by Elkorany, the authorities said.

Elkorany worked in international aid, development and foreign relations for the UN.

He had also previously worked for the UN Children's Fund in Iraq, officials said.

A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN referred the criminal allegations to US authorities and “cooperated extensively” with the investigation. (AP)

