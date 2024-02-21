New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Reflecting on the 'unparalleled experience' as the first ambassador to tour all 28 states, former United States Ambassador to India, Richard R Verma, said he found the far corners of the country to be 'incredibly vibrant'.

Also coming out in praise of the country's 'exciting diversity', the former US envoy to India said the people representing different cultures portray a "diversity of thought and background".

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources also opened up on the key takeaways from his ambassadorship while sharing his deep appreciation for the country's vibrant diversity and the impactful citizen-to-citizen contributions and cultural exchanges that he was witness to during his tenure.

The former diplomat, who is currently on a visit to India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives, recounted receiving 'sage advice' from Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the then deputy chief of mission, who urged him to explore the country beyond New Delhi.

"He (Sandhu) said, do me a favour, make sure you spend some time not just in New Delhi but going around the country. And I wanted to do that anyway. I didn't set out to try to go to every state in India, but we were travelling so much," he recalled.

What began as an unplanned exploration evolved into a transformative journey, covering 16 to 18 states within the first 14 to 15 months, Verma said reliving his India tenure.

Expressing his awe at the "incredible diversity of thought, background, and experience" that he witnessed during his travels across India, he described his ambassadorial experience in the country as 'liberating and inspiring', as it allowed him to "break free from the confines of the capital city".

Underscoring the 'exceptional work' being carried out by Americans across the country, the former ambassador said, "I saw Americans all over doing incredible work. I saw college students, I saw retirees, I saw people who were coming to share. I remember going to various projects that were having a real impact, whether it was this job on the side of highways...they (Americans) didn't have electricity or lights, or whether it was people working on ending tuberculosis in parts of the country."

This exposure, he noted, deepened his appreciation for the significant citizen-to-citizen exchanges and contributions fostering Indo-American relations.

"I had a different appreciation for the contribution that our country was making at the citizen-to-citizen level. I also was able to get out and tell our story, you know, public diplomacy, it really matters," Verma said, underscoring the role of public diplomacy in strengthening the bonds between nations.

Beyond the diplomatic duties, Verma said his travels became a personal pilgrimage as he revisited places connected to his family's history. He recalled a visit to an 'impoverished school' where his mother and grandmother had left a lasting impact, adding that it stood out as one of the most inspiring experiences of his career.

"I saw where my mother and grandmother settled after partition. I saw where my dad went to school. I saw where my mom and grandmother taught. And I will say to this day, probably one of the most inspiring experiences I had really over the last two or three decades was going back to that school, which is in an impoverished area...now 70- and 80-year-old women coming out to tell me that without my grandmother and mother, they would not be there today, that they told them about the importance of education and studying and learning, and that was hugely impactful for me," he added.

Verma's tenure as the US envoy to India transcended traditional diplomatic responsibilities, offering a profound exploration of India's diversity and the impactful, often transformative, citizen-led initiatives that shape the fabric of international relations.

Richard Verma served as the US Ambassador to India from 2014 to 2017. (ANI)

