Kathmandu, Jan 15 (PTI) Four Indian nationals have been arrested in central Nepal on the charges of abducting a Chinese national from Kathmandu, police said on Wednesday.

A special team of police on Tuesday arrested Ashutosh Dattatreya, 32, Amol Karmate, 30, Afsar Seikh, 40, and Amol Shrisat, 33, all from Maharashtra, from an Indian number plate vehicle heading towards Hetauda from Kathmandu carrying the Chinese national, government daily Gorkhapatra quoted Nepal Police as saying.

The Indian nationals claimed they abducted the Chinese because he cheated them in the name of playing illegal gambling.

The police said it acted on a tip-off to arrest the four Indians at the Hetauda-Bhimfedi–Kulekhani road section of the Kathmandu–Hetauda Highway.

The police said both Indians and Chinese seemed to be involved in criminal activities.

It said it has initiated an investigation into the matter.

