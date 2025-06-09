Tokyo [Japan], June 9 (ANI): Four Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (SDF) members who were working at a depot were injured after an explosion occurred near the US military's Kadena Air Base in Japan's Okinawa prefecture on Monday, Kyodo News reported, citing local and Defence Ministry officials.

According to ministry officials, the unidentified explosion took place when SDF personnel were preparing for disposal operations, resulting in finger lacerations and potential hearing damage for those who were nearby.

The explosion seems to have taken place at an SDF storage facility for unexploded bombs in the ammunition depot area of the base, Kyodo News reported, citing a Defence Ministry source.

Local authorities have said an evacuation order has not been issued for nearby residents, and there is no risk of further explosions or fire. US military facilities continue to function in Japan's Okinawa even after its 1972 reversion from US control following Japan's defeat in the Second World War. (ANI)

