Islamabad [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): While the entire country was celebrating Eid, a tragic incident was reported from Faisalabad where four individuals of a family were murdered, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incident took place in the Khurrianwala area of Faisalabad, where adversaries blinded by animosity unleashed a hail of bullets, claiming the lives of a father, daughter, and two others from the same household, while leaving three individuals, including two women, injured.

Also Read | Joe Biden MSNBC Interview Video: US President Exits Live TV Interview Set Before Host Wraps Up Session.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

According to the police, the two brothers, Imran and Aamir along with other family members, were returning home after celebrating Eid with their sister, when the armed assailants, who had already set up an ambush near Karianwala in the town of tehsil Gujrat District Gujrat, opened fire on their car.

Also Read | World’s First Flying Car Gets Approval in US: FAA Gives Nod to Alef Model A to Fly, Know Everything About the Fully Electric Aerial Vehicle (Watch Video).

The gunfire resulted in the instant death of three persons, including Aamir and a 6-year-old child, while four, including two women, were injured.

The injured and the bodies were transported to the hospital, where one more child succumbed to the injuries. the police termed the incident is a sign of personal enmity, as per ARY News.

RPO Faisalabad, Abid Khan, taking note of the killings, has ordered the prompt arrest of the culprits and has requested a detailed report on the incident.

Three people were killed earlier while a four-year-old boy sustained bullet wounds when armed criminals opened fire at them over 'personal enmity' in Karachi's Baldia Town, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per the details, the incident took place in Baldia's Rasheedabad area, wherein armed criminals killed three citizens and shot at and wounded a four-year-old boy.

The police in a statement said the victims suffered bullet wounds and were shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

However, three men, two of them were siblings, succumbed to injuries while the treatment of a four-year-old boy was underway. The victims were identified as Muhammad Junaid, Imtiaz, Seefan and Muhammad Ayan.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Baldia said that the preliminary investigation suggests the incident took place due to personal enmity, according to ARY News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)