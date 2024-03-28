Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Rockford (Illinois), Mar 28 (AP) Four people were killed and five wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois on Wednesday, authorities said.

A suspect is in police custody and was being questioned Wednesday afternoon, according to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. She said one of the people who was wounded remained in critical condition.

Rockford's population is about 150,000 and it's 144.84 kilometres northwest of Chicago. (AP)

