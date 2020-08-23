Kandahar [Afghanistan], Aug 23 (ANI/Sputnik): At least four police officers were killed and two others were injured in a Taliban attack the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, media reported on Sunday, citing security sources.

According to 1TV News broadcaster, Taliban terrorists attacked a security checkpoint near the border with Pakistan.

Also Read | California Fires: Donald Trump Declares ‘Major Disaster’ as Wildfire Runs Through State.

Attacks targeting civilians and security forces in Afghanistan have long been typical for the Taliban radical movement, which has waged an insurgency against the government in pursuit of political recognition.

On February 29, the Taliban and the Afghan government reached a landmark agreement, mediated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha. The deal stipulated that, among other things, the Taliban reduce violence as an initial step toward launching intra-Afghan peace talks. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Donald Trump to Hold Press Conference on ‘Major Therapeutic Breakthrough’ on Coronavirus Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)