Paris, Apr 15 (AP) France is expelling 12 Algerian diplomatic officials as tensions between Paris and Algiers escalate, the French presidential palace said Tuesday.

The move follows Algeria's decision Monday to expel 12 French officials, the statement said. “France will proceed symmetrically with the expulsion of twelve officials serving in the Algerian consular and diplomatic network in France,” it said.

The French ambassador to Algiers also is being recalled home for consultations, the statement said.

Algeria's foreign affairs ministry said Monday that its expulsion of French officials was in response to the arrest of an Algerian consular official in France as part of an investigation in a kidnapping case. (AP)

