New Delhi [France], November 26 (ANI): French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester will be on a virtual visit to India on November 27 with a focus on strengthening economic and investment ties between France and India.

According to an official statement by the French Embassy in India, Minister Riester will co-chair the 18th session of the France-India Economic and Trade Joint Committee with Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (IC) of Housing and Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation, and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

"The Committee will review the status of commercial and financial exchanges between India and France and discuss measures to foster greater ease of doing business between the two countries, including through a fast track mechanism," the Embassy said.

It further said, "Minister Riester will address a gathering of leading Indian businessmen to present France's advantages as a destination for Indian investments and hear their views on how France can welcome more Indian companies. The Minister will highlight France's pro-business reforms, massive EUR100 billion recovery plan and leading role as a gateway to Europe after Brexit. He will also outline the untapped economic opportunities between India and France's Reunion Island, which would also contribute to the two countries' shared vision for a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."

Minister Riester will consult the various economic actors of the French network in India, including the French Regional Economic Service, Business France, the French Development Agency, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, la French Tech, the French Foreign Trade Advisors and other actors of Team France Export in India. "He will call upon them to continue making sure France and French companies invest in India's amazing potential and contribute to meet India's strategic goals."

"Following this virtual visit, Minister Riester will be co-chairing the Ambition India event on December 1, with Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, and Commerce and Industry. Ambition India is the main business event between France and India, which takes place every year under the patronage of the French President Emmanuel Macron," the Embassy said.

Participants of this meeting will include Chairpersons and CEOs from leading Indian groups, such as Motherson, Hinduja, UPL, Piramal, HCL, Tata, Mahindra, Oberoi, Ispat, Ola Electric Mobility.

France and India enjoy long-standing and very dynamic economic relations. French companies have been investing in India for decades and are committed to Make in India.

"There are more than 600 French companies in India employing more than 350 000 people, with a strong presence in sectors such as digital technology, aeronautics, automotive, defence and renewable energy. Indian investments in France are also increasing. Last year, France became the top FDI destination in Europe. And while the pandemic has affected the world economy, France is back to business with a EUR100-billion recovery plan and exceptional governmental measures from which Indian companies coming to France can benefit fully," the French Embassy added. (ANI)

