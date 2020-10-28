Paris [France], October 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in France jumped by 523 to 35,541, the largest daily rise since end April, confirming the worsening of the epidemic situation which has forced the government to consider "difficult decisions" to halt the epidemic resurgence.

According to figures posted on the government's data website, the total number of confirmed cases since the COVID-19 outbreak in France stood at 1,198,695, after 33,417 people contracted the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Currently, 18,978 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospital, including 2,918 on ventilators.

On a sharp rise since late August, France's daily COVID-19 cases hit a record of 52,010 on Oct. 25 after passing 10,000 on Sept. 12, 20,000 on Oct. 9, 30,000 on Oct. 15 and 40,000 on Oct. 22.

President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Wednesday evening to unveil a new package of tools to contain the virus resurgence, his office announced.

"We must expect difficult decisions," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France Inter radio early Tuesday.

Asked about a possible second lockdown, he added, "All options are on the table."

Since September, extra measures were implemented in regions on maximum alert to stem the spread of the virus, including closure of bars, pools and gyms. Entertainment facilities including circus, dance clubs, trade shows are banned, while all outdoor facilities, such as stadiums, remain open for less than 1,000 people.

As the second wave gets harder, the government introduced nightly curfews in 54 departments, involving more than two-thirds of the French 67 million population. Starting from last Friday midnight, people have to stay at home from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until early December. (ANI/Xinhua)

