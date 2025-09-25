Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou, is in Mumbai on a two-day mission (September 25- 26) focused on enhancing the vibrant cultural and business relations between France and India, the Embassy of France in India said in a release.

On September 25, the first day of his mission, Ambassador Mathou will confer the prestigious French distinction of Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters on Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation and President of ART India.

Also Read | Honda Cars India Achieves 2 Lakh Unit Export Milestone, Expands Reach to Middle East, Mexico and Turkey With Honda City.

The award recognises her outstanding leadership in promoting the arts and traditional crafts, as well as philanthropy, and highlights France's admiration for champions of creativity and heritage preservation in India, the release stated.

On September 26, Ambassador Mathou will hold meetings exploring the many facets of Mumbai's global role and interact with French Foreign Trade Advisers.

Also Read | 'We Oppose Such Treatment': Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Slams US for Immigration Raids.

Thereafter, he will address the 48th Annual General Meeting of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

These exchanges, themed on "Innovating for Tomorrow: Showcasing Indo-French Synergies for a Sustainable Future", will reaffirm France's long-standing commitment to nurturing Indo-French economic cooperation and supporting the growth of French enterprises in India, the Embassy of France in India said in an official statement.

Looking ahead to the AGM, Ambassador Mathou said, "With 716 French companies registered in India and more than 1000 establishments, France stands as one of the top ten foreign investors in the country. Here in Mumbai, the beating heart of India's economy, we are proud to stand alongside Indian and French businesses that are shaping the future together."

"France and India share a common vision for sustainable growth and innovation, which will be furthered during the India-France Year of Innovation in 2026. By creating more structured innovation corridors between France and India, we will not only be strengthening our bilateral ties, but also positioning our partnership at the forefront of global innovation," the Embassy of France in India added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)