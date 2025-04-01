Paris, Mar 31 (AP) Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said Monday that a ruling barring her from seeking public office is political' and aims to prevent her from running for president in 2027.

A French court on Monday convicted her earlier Monday of embezzlement and barred her from seeking public office for five years — a hammer blow to the far-right leader's presidential hopes and an earthquake for French politics.

Le Pen said she would appeal the verdict. Speaking to French TV channel TF1 in her first reaction to the verdict, Le Pen said that millions of French people “are outraged,” adding that the ruling was a violation of the rule of law. (AP)

