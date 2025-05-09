Paris [France], May 9 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election victory.

Macron hoped for the new pontificate to be one of peace and hope.

In a post on X, he said, "A historic moment for the Catholic Church and its millions of faithful. To Pope Leo XIV, and to all Catholics in France and around the world, I extend a message of fraternity. On this May 8th, may this new pontificate be one of peace and hope."

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump also congratulated the new Pope.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honour to realise that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

Earlier in the day, US Vice President JD Vance extended his greetings to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election.

Vance expressed his hope that millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election! I'm sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!"

The Vatican conclave on Thursday chose a new Pope, Robert Prevost - the first American pope, Vatican News said. The Cardinals gathered in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel have elected 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th Pope, who took the name Pope Leo XIV. He is the first American to lead the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti, the senior cardinal deacon appeared on the St. Peter's balcony that overlooks the St Peter's square and announced, "Habemus Papam!" - "We have a pope." (ANI)

