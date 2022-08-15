Paris [France], August 15 (ANI): French President, Emmanuel Macron congratulated India on its 76th Independence day as he assured strengthened bilateral ties with the country.

Hailing India's stunning achievement for the last 75 years, Macron said, "Dear friend @NarendraModi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India's stunning achievements in the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your side," taking to Twitter.

India and France have traditionally close and friendly relations. The areas of Defence and Security Cooperation, Space cooperation, and Civil nuclear cooperation constitute the principal pillars of our Strategic Partnership with France.

India and France are increasingly engaged in new areas of cooperation like security in the Indian Ocean region, climate change including the International Solar Alliance, and sustainable growth and development among others.

India and France share a close degree of convergence on a range of regional and global issues. In the economic domain, while there exists vast potential, French economic capacities, it's business and industry, its capital, and technologies have forged linkages with the Indian economy and India's developmental goals.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid also took to his Twitter handle and extended his warm wishes to his Indian counterpart, EAM S Jaishankar on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day in India.

"Warm greetings and best wishes to my dear colleague EAM @DrSJaishankar, the Govt. and the friendly people of #India on the jubilant occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence," he tweeted.

Underlining the strengthened ties between India and Maldives, he said that he is confident that the strategic partnership between the two nations will continue to prosper.

India-Maldives development partnership has witnessed rapid growth in recent years and covers large infrastructure projects, community-level grant projects, and capacity-building programs which are based purely on the requirements of the Maldives, implemented through transparent processes and in a spirit of cooperation between the two governments.

In the first week of August, India and the Maldives signed a number of agreements to push the bilateral partnership to the next level in the field of infrastructure and connectivity.

These agreements were signed during the visit of Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. (ANI)

