Nicosia [Cyprus], April 24 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a swift return to stability in West Asia, warning that the ongoing spillover from the US-Israel war on Iran is unsettling the global economy, as per Al Jazeera.

According to Al Jazeera, Macron said, "It is in everyone's interest for stability to return as soon as possible and for the world's economies to be reassured."

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He made the statement upon arriving at a European Union summit in Cyprus, which is currently being held from April 23 to 24 and where discussions with West Asian leaders are also expected.

According to Iranian state media, Press TV, Macron also voiced opposition to Washington's approach toward Iran, declaring that negotiations must be "systematic" and rooted in diplomacy, not military pressure or economic strangulation.

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According to Press TV, on Thursday, he said, "Dialogue with Iran must be carried out in a systematic manner, not through targeted blockades or similar measures."

Macron stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in both Iran and Lebanon, while advocating sustained diplomatic engagement on Tehran's nuclear and missile programs.

He also confirmed that France is working in coordination with Britain on strategic and military efforts, including steps aimed at reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, underscoring Paris's commitment to regional stability.

Earlier on April 22, military planners from more than 30 countries convened at the UK's Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood, North London, as part of a UK and France-led effort to develop a coordinated plan aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to an official press release by the UK Ministry of Defence.

The two-day conference, which began on April 22, was intended to advance detailed military planning under a multinational framework following a proposed ceasefire agreement.

On April 18, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called for de-escalation in West Asia and the reopening of the critical Strait of Hormuz, stressing the need to keep the route free from tolls and privatisation amid the ongoing conflict.

In a post on X, following his participation in a virtual Leaders' Summit on the Strait of Hormuz co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Albanese said 49 countries had come together with a "consistent approach" focused on ensuring freedom of navigation.

He said, "Last night, I joined the Strait of Hormuz freedom of navigation summit. There were 49 countries that participated. There was a consistent approach. We want to see de-escalation."

He added that the aim was to see the Strait of Hormuz "opened" and to see "no privatisation and no tolls." He said, "We want to see the Strait of Hormuz opened and we want to see no privatisation and no tolls."

Earlier on April 17, a virtual Leaders' Summit on the Strait of Hormuz co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was conducted in Paris, where discussions focused on stabilising the key maritime corridor. (ANI)

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