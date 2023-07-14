Paris [France], July 14 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a private dinner at his official residence, Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday (local time).

PM Narendra Modi arrived at Elysee Palace in Paris for dinner on Thursday evening. He was received by French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Paris on Thursday on a two-day official visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport. He was welcomed by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at the airport.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "A rendezvous with a close friend. PM @narendramodi warmly received by President @EmmanuelMacron for a private dinner at the historic Élysée Palace. An occasion for the two leaders to further strengthen their bonds of friendship and to cherish the deep-rooted - ties."

PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Paris. They accorded a warm welcome to PM Modi while raising slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram.”

PM Modi will join French President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day in Paris as the Guest of Honour on April 14. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Before arriving at the Elysee Palace, PM Modi interacted with the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris. During his interaction with the Indian diaspora, he said that the people-to-people connect between France and India is the "strongest foundation" of the partnership between the two countries.

"Our people-to-people connect, mutual trust between people of two countries is the strongest foundation of the India-France partnership,” he said.

"India and France are tackling many challenges of the 21st century. Therefore, at this crucial time, the importance of the strategic partnership between our countries has increased even more," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi also held a meeting with his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne. The two leaders reviewed various facets of the India-France partnership and discussed measures to further strengthen the ties between the two nations.

PM's Office tweeted, "PM @narendramodi held fruitful talks with PM @elisabeth_bornein Paris. The leaders reviewed various facets of India-France partnership as well as discussed measures to further strengthen the ties between both the countries."

He also met President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher at Senate building, Palais du Luxembourg in the 6th arrondissement of Paris. (ANI)

