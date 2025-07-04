Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 4 (ANI): In an ode to cultural fusion between the two nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a joint assembly of Trinidad and Tobago's parliament on Friday, celebrated the harmonious blend of Indian and Caribbean traditions, spanning languages, cuisines, and music.

PM Modi encapsulated the vibrant tapestry of Indo-Caribbean identity that has evolved over 180 years since the first Indian arrived on the island.

He linked India's Bhojpuri language to the local Creole language and also spoke about the resemblance of culinary cuisines such as Dal Puri to Trinidad's street food, Doubles. Similarly, he also spoke of the musical melding of India's tabla with its steel pan, reflecting a symphony of language, food and music between the two nations that resonates across generations.

"Oceans away, the Indian beats blended beautifully with the Caribbean rhythm. Here, Bhojpuri found harmony with Creole, Dal Puri met with Doubles, and Tabla met the Steel Pan," the Prime Minister said.

"There is a natural warmth in the connection between our two countries... The relationship between our two countries is based on the foundation of centuries-old bonds. 180 years ago, the first Indian landed on this land after a long and hard journey," he added.

PM Modi, during his address at the historic Red House, the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, stated that it was not just a political address but a heartfelt acknowledgement of the shared heritage that binds the two nations.

"For us, Indians, democracy is not just a political model but a way of life. We have a rich heritage spanning thousands of years. Many of the parliamentarians here have their ancestors from Bihar, which was a home to Mahajanpads - ancient republics," he noted.

This cultural exchange, as PM Modi pointed out, extends to politics, poetry, cricket, and commerce, with the Indian-origin people there contributing significantly to the nation's diverse fabric.

"Today, the people of Indian origin are now the proud bearers of the red, black, and white flag. From politics to poetry, cricket to commerce, Calypso to Chutney, they contribute to every field. They are an integral part of the vibrant diversity that you all respect," he said, acknowledging their role in nation-building.

Prime Minister Modi also emphasised the role of women in India's development, noting their presence in various domains.

"They are strengthening the hands of women to build a modern India. From space to sports, startups to science, education to enterprise, and aviation to armed forces. They are leading India into a new future in various domains," he added.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated that he was "honoured" to address the parliament.

"It was an honour to address the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago. I spoke of our shared journey rooted in history, culture and the vibrant spirit of our people. I am confident that this partnership will continue to thrive in the times to come. My sincere thanks to the Members of Parliament who attended today's address," he stated on his X post.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago' (ORTT), the highest national honour of the country.

President of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Kangaloo, presented PM Modi with the award as he becomes the first foreign leader to be honoured with the award. This is the 25th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by any country.

Prime Minister Modi earlier also held a bilateral meeting with President Kangaloo in Port of Spain.

"Delighted to meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo. Our discussions covered ways to enhance the bond between India and Trinidad & Tobago, including better economic and cultural linkages," the PM said in a post on X.

PM Modi's visit to Trinidad and Tobago is part of a broader five-nation tour taking place from July 2 to July 9.

The Prime Minister's visit to Trinidad and Tobago is his first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit at the Prime Ministerial level since 1999.

The Prime Minister will also be visiting Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia as part of his tour. He will be travelling to Brazil during the fourth leg of his visit, from July 5 to July 8, to attend the 17th BRICS Summit 2025, followed by a state visit to the South American country. (ANI)

