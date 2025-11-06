By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Calling Buenos Aires a "positive and complementary partner" of New Delhi, Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, said his country is ready to serve as a reliable partner to bolster India's energy security and meet its growing demand for critical minerals.

Speaking to ANI, Caucino lauded India's approach to diversifying its lithium imports as its economy continues to grow, saying it is "wise not to depend on a single provider."

"You are now the fifth-largest economy and are becoming number four. You will be number three in two, three, four, or five years. So, it's understood that a country like India, with its growing energy and food security demands, will need partners from all over the world. I think the relationship with Argentina is very positive, among other Latin American countries, whose economies are very complementary to India's," the envoy said.

"I believe this relationship will continue to grow because India is expanding so rapidly. You are driving growth, expanding your economy, and it's only natural that you'll need to diversify your imports, which I think is a very wise approach," he added when asked whether Argentina can provide an alternate supply in the face of Trump tariffs.

The ambassador expressed confidence that his country could play a "greater role" in ensuring India's energy and food security.

On critical minerals, the envoy noted that Argentina is already hosting Indian investments in lithium extraction projects in the northern provinces of Catamarca and Jujuy - part of South America's so-called Lithium Triangle, which also includes Chile and Bolivia.

"Indian companies working on lithium projects in Catamarca are doing very well. Argentina has vast lithium resources that are crucial for the electric vehicle revolution India is trying to develop," he said. "It's wise for India not to depend on a single provider and to engage with countries like Argentina, which come from a peaceful region with no major geopolitical tensions."

On trade, the Ambassador noted that India and Mercosur, a South American trade bloc comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, are working to expand their Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), signed in 2004, which currently covers a limited number of products. "There is consensus among Mercosur members that the agreement must be expanded," he said, adding that Brazil, which currently presides over the bloc, supports this push.

On the defence front, the envoy said both sides continue to explore avenues of cooperation, including exchanges and joint exercises. "In July, a group of Argentine soldiers climbed the Himalayas, which was a great success and a reflection of our growing defence collaboration," he added. (ANI)

