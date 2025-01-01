Washington, DC [US], January 1 (ANI): Donald Trump, the President-elect of the United States, has repeatedly emphasized that his leadership would have resolved global and domestic challenges more effectively. As he prepares to take office on January 20 for his second term, all eyes are on him to see how he addresses the pressing issues facing the nation and the world.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump pledged to tackle various domestic issues like immigration and inflation while reintroducing his "America First" foreign policy.

He has also claimed he can resolve major international conflicts, including Russia's war against Ukraine and tensions in West Asia, alongside introducing changes to trade policies, including a hike in tariffs on foreign goods entering the US.

Here is a summary of the policies, Trump has said he will pursue when he assumes office on January 20:

MORE TARIFFS:

On December 1, US President-elect threatened the BRICS nations, including India, with 100 per cent tariffs and called for a clear commitment from these countries to refrain from creating a new currency or supporting any other currency to replace the US dollar.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that the idea of BRICS nations trying to move away from the dollar while the US stood by and watched was "over." He further warned that any country attempting to replace the USD would also lose access to the US market, adding that such countries would need to find "another sucker" if they pursued such actions.

"The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER. We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100 per cent Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy. They can go find another "sucker!" Trump said.

"There is no chance that the BRICS will replace the US Dollar in International Trade, and any country that tries should wave goodbye to America," he added.

In November, Trump pledged to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all goods from Mexico and Canada in one of his first Executive orders after assuming office. He said the move will be in retaliation for illegal immigration and drugs coming across the border.

Taking to social media platform, Trump stated, "As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before. Right now a Caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border. On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders."

"This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price," he added.

He also announced that he will slap an "additional" 10 per cent tariff on Chinese products. In a post on social media post, US President-elect stated, "I have had many talks with China about the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, being sent into the United States - But to no avail. Representatives of China told me that they would institute their maximum penalty, that of death, for any drug dealers caught doing this but, unfortunately, they never followed through, and drugs are pouring into our Country, mostly through Mexico, at levels never seen before. Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Trump has even mocked Canada, sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, where he criticised US subsidies to Canada and claimed that many Canadians want to become the 51st state of the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense!" "Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!," the post added.

Earlier in December, Donald Trump took a dig at the Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, calling him the 'Governor' of the 'Great State' of Canada. He added that he wanted to see the 'Governor' again and the in-depth talks would bear 'spectacular' results.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!"

His remarks came after he had dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on November 30 at Mar-a-Lago, Florida in November, CNN reported. The meeting between two leaders came just days after Trump pledged to impose hikes in tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada starting on the first day of his administration.

During a campaign event in September, Trump threatened to engage in a reciprocal trade charging the same amount of tariffs as the other countries did."You mean they charge us, we charge them? You got me... So we're going to call it the Trump Reciprocal Trade Act, or I'll leave the name Trump off as long as we do it," Trump said.

Highlighting his reciprocal trade policies, Trump stated, "If anybody charges us 10 cents, if they charge us USD 2, if they charge us 100 per cent, 250 per cent we charge them the same thing, and you know what's going to happen. Everything's going to disappear, and we're going to end up having free trade again. if it doesn't disappear. We're going to take in a lot of money."

MASS DEPORTATION:

US President-elect confirmed he would declare a national emergency to carry out mass deportations of migrants living in the US without legal permission.In response to social media post from Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton, who said on November 9 that there are reports the incoming administration is preparing such a declaration and to use "military assets" to deport the migrants.

Responding to social media post from Fitton, Trump said, "TRUE!!!"

PUSH FOR PEACE AMID RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR AND ISRAEL-HAMAS CONFLICT:

Donald Trump has said he could end the war in 24 hours if elected. However, he has not announced how he would achieve it. He travelled to Paris to attend the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral. During his visit, he metFrench President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

It was Trump's first meeting with Zelenskyy after he won elections in November.After the meeting, Trump shared a post on Truth Social calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate the war's end and even added that China can help.

He even mentioned that Russia is in a "weakened state right now" partly due to "Ukraine and a bad economy." His remarks came after Syrian rebels entered Damascus and claimed Bashar Assad's regime had fallen.

Taking to social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, "Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for Russia to be there in the first place. They lost all interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead, in a war that should never have started, and could go on forever."

"Russia and Iran are in a weakened state right now, one because of Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of Israel and its fighting success. Likewise, Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness. They have ridiculously lost 400,000 soldiers, and many more civilians. There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse. I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting," he added.

Zelenskyy also shared details regarding his meeting with Trump and Macron at the Elysee Palace. Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I had a good and productive trilateral meeting with President @realDonaldTrump and President @EmmanuelMacron at the Elysee Palace."

He added, "President Trump is, as always, resolute. I thank him. I also extend my gratitude to Emmanuel for organizing this important meeting. We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way. We spoke about our people, the situation on the ground, and a just peace. We agreed to continue working together and keep in contact. Peace through strength is possible."

Earlier in December, Donald Trump warned that "there will be hell to pay" if hostages held in Gaza during Israel's ongoing war are not released by the time he takes office on January 20. He released the statement after the release of a video by Hamas showing American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander pleading for his release.

In a post on X, Trump stated, "Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it's all talk, and no action! Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!"

Following the US President-elect's statement, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude to Trump for his strong stance on the release of captives held in Gaza.

In a post on X, Netanyahu stated, "I want to thank President Trump for his strong statement yesterday about the need for Hamas to release the hostages, the responsibility of Hamas, and this adds another force to our continued effort to release all the hostages. Thank you, President Trump."

The next few months will set the stage for how the US government moves ahead as Donald Trump returns to power. The US and the world should be prepared for Trump's second time in the White House and the policies he introduced, exactly four years after losing the 2020 election. His re-election makes him the second man in US history to serve non-consecutive terms as the country's president after Grover Cleveland, who served as the US' 22nd and 24th President. (ANI)

