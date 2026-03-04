KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations today announced a strategic rescheduling of the global theatrical release for the highly anticipated action-drama, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. Originally slated for a worldwide premiere on March 19, 2026, the film’s release is being moved to June 4, 2026, due to the ongoing volatile escalation and regional instability in the Middle East.

As advised by one of their major distribution partner Phars Films, the decision to reschedule the release was made in response to escalating tensions and the resulting disruptions to cinema operations across the Gulf region, a key market for the film’s multi-language global rollout. The producers have been closely monitoring the rapidly evolving regional developments with the utmost caution.

This announcement comes at a time when the makers were gearing up for a grand trailer launch for March 8 in Bangalore, with media from across the country. The makers had already mapped out the film’s final promotional schedule ahead of its earlier release date of March 19, 2026.

Even though the film’s first single, "Tabaahi", was ready for its scheduled debut on March 2, the makers chose to hold the music video and momentarily pause the promotional rollout which was locked and to be activated within a day or two.

Statement on 'Toxic' New Release Date

An official statement from KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations stated: "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026. See you at the movies."

About 'Toxic'

Toxic stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam — reinforcing its global ambition. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is slated for release on 4th June, 2026