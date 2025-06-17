Kananaskis (Canada), Jun 17 (AP) Leaders of the Group of Seven countries meeting in Canada signed a joint statement calling for de-escalation of fighting between Israel and Iran while reaffirming that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear bomb.

The statement reads: "We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel.

Also Read | PNB Fraud Case: Accused Mehul Choksi Sues Indian Government, 5 Others in UK Court Over Alleged Kidnap, Torture and Attempted Rendition.

"We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians. Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror. We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

"We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza. We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability.” (AP)

Also Read | Basmati Rice To Get Cheaper in India? Basmati Rice Prices May Fall As India-Iran Trade Disrupted by Conflict, Say Experts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)