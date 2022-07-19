Tianjin [China], July 19 (ANI): At least 11 people were injured and three others were missing due to a gas explosion in an apartment building in north China's Tianjin on Tuesday.
As per local authorities, the explosion, which took place at around 7:15 a.m. in Beichen District, has damaged the building, reported Xinhua.
The injuries sustained by the victims are not life-threatening, according to the publicity department of the district government.
Rescue is underway. (ANI)
