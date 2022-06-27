Amman, Jun 27 (AP) A poisonous gas leak in Jordan's southern port city of Aqaba on Monday killed at least five people and injured 234, state-run Jordan TV reported.

The Public Security Directorate said a gas tank sprung a leak while being transported. It did not identify the contents of the tanker.

The directorate said authorities sealed off the area after evacuating the injured to hospitals and sent specialists in to deal with the leak. (AP)

