A boy looks on as displaced Palestinians shelter in a tent camp in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip (Image/Reuters)

Gaza [Gaza City], April 18 (ANI): Basic necessities, like baby formula, are off Gaza's markets and pharmacies, Al Jazeera reported, as Israel blocked aid into the territory.

Gaza is plagued with severe malnutrition cases, as per Al Jazeera. Families are not able to provide for their most basic needs, even for the most vulnerable - children and newborn babies.

Also Read | Google Ad Antitrust Ruling: US Department of Justice Wins Antitrust Case Against Google Over Monopoly in Advertising Technology Industry.

Gaza is quickly running out of all necessities.

Outside Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, Al Jazeera spoke to Fadi Ahmed, who had lost his son who was suffering from malnutrition.

Also Read | 'Proud Moment for Every Indian Across the World': PM Narendra Modi Hails Inclusion of Manuscripts of Bhagavad Gita, Bharat Muni's Natyashastra in UNESCO's Memory of World Register.

He said his son was referred to Al-Aqsa Hospital where the medical staff discovered "massive infections in the boy's lungs, which led to a severe lack of oxygen in his blood".

"The boy's weakness and severe malnutrition led to his inability to resist and then to his death ... after spending one week at the hospital."

Al Jazeera also spoke to Intisar Hamdan outside the hospital after she had lost her grandson due to malnutrition. Her son had not been able to find any milk for the child for three days, and after he was unable to receive treatment, the child had died, she said as she held her deceased grandson in her arms.

Children are suffering from not just malnutrition, but also serious medical complications and diseases that cannot be easily treated and require medical supplies that are scarce, as the region continues to face dire humanitarian conditions.

Gaza's Health Ministry says at least 51,065 Palestinians have been confirmed dead and 116,505 wounded in Israel's war on Gaza since it began 18 months ago, as per Al Jazeera.

At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks, and more than 200 were taken captive. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)