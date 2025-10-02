Geneva [Switzerland], October 2 (ANI): On the sidelines of the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), in an exclusive interview with ANI, Baloch journalist and activist Bilal Baloch has painted a grim picture of the situation in Balochistan, asserting that conditions are far worse than publicly acknowledged. He alleged that Pakistani law enforcement has virtually no presence in the region, while Baloch freedom fighters exercise intelligence-driven control, targeting state officials and military personnel.

He described deep-rooted resentment against the Pakistani establishment, especially among children, noting that this hostility intensified after the 2006 killing of Nawab Akbar Bugti. He claimed that if a referendum were held today, "99% of the people would reject Pakistan." He added that attacks on the military have become a near-daily reality, with fighters even tracking senior officers' movements.

Also Read | Harvard University Appoints Drag Performer Kareem Khubchandani aka 'LaWhore Vagistani' as Visiting Professor to Teach 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and Queer Studies in Gender and Sexuality Program.

Highlighting state repression, he alleged that authorities frequently shut down internet and mobile networks, suppressing information. Traditional media, he said, remains silenced, leaving social media as the only channel for news until even that faced heavy crackdowns, with activists allegedly abducted to stop the flow of information. He accused both the army and the current government under Shehbaz Sharif, backed by Army Chief Asim Munir, of complicity in enforced disappearances.

According to Bilal Baloch, families of missing persons, particularly women, have staged protests in Islamabad for over 100 days, demanding to know the fate of their loved ones. He recalled the mistreatment of protestors, citing the case of activist Maram Baloch, who was reportedly assaulted and humiliated by authorities.

Also Read | Nigeria Boat Accident: At Least 26 Die As Boat Carrying Traders Capsizes in Niger River in Kogi State.

He strongly criticised what he called "Punjabi hegemony" in Pakistan, accusing Punjab-dominated institutions of sidelining Baloch, Sindhi and Pashtun voices. He drew parallels to the mistreatment of Bengalis before 1971, arguing that the same policies are now applied to Balochistan.

He further condemned Pakistan's reliance on religion and foreign alliances, claiming that despite projecting itself as the leader of the Muslim world, the state has been abandoned by most Islamic countries in times of conflict.

He stated that Baloch identity, culture and resilience remain unbroken despite what he described as systemic genocide. "The world must understand, guns, propaganda, or foreign powers cannot erase us. We are a nation, and we will endure," he stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)