Tbilisi [Georgia], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Monday reported 1,942 new COVID-19 cases taking its total to 694,182, according to the country's National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 4,650 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 635,611.

Meanwhile, 46 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 9,788.

The NCDC said 22,847 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

As of Monday, the country had administered a total of 1,950,693 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

