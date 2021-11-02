Tbilisi [Georgia], November 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Monday reported 2,141 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 721,388, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 5,081 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 665,599.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

Meanwhile, 44 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 10,089.

The NCDC said 19,886 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

As of Monday, the country had administered 1,978,857 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)