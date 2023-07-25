Berlin [Germany], July 25 (ANI): German Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection Steffi Lemke is visiting India from July 25-28. Steffi Lemke and Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Economic Affairs Ministry, Stefan Wenzel, will attend the G20 environment and climate ministers meeting in Chennai.

During the meeting, the ministers will discuss the climate, biodiversity conservation, marine protection, water supply and circular economy and agree joint goals, German Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection said in a press release.

The ministers will urge the G20 to actively support the negotiations for a global agreement on plastic pollution, for example.

During her visit to India, Steffi Lemke will launch a forest conservation project supported by the German Environment Ministry with 17.5 million euro from the International Climate Initiative. She will visit Koyambedu bus station and associated project. Steffi and Wenzel will visit Pallikaranai urban wetland.

In the press release, Steffi Lemke called India "extremely important" for reaching global environment goals due to large population and its growing economy. She stressed that India and Germany have "close and friendly working relationship."

"We must also take an integrated approach to the three global crises, climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. I will push for this approach at the meeting of the G20 environment and climate ministers in Chennai. We need clear commitment from the G20 in support of the global agreement on plastic pollution that is currently being negotiated by the UN member states. Equally, to protect nature, the G20 must fully endorse the Global Biodiversity Framework, which was adopted in December in Montreal," she added.

During her visit, Steffi Lemke will call for an ambitious agenda at the G20 meeting in Chennai. She will also launch a cooperative project to improve the protection of forests. The German Federal Environment Ministry will provide 17.5 million euro from International Climate Initiative (IKI) funds for a forest protection project, according to the press release.

According to the press release, the money will be utilised by local stakeholders for reforesting and restoring forest landscapes. It will promote biodiversity locally, bind more carbon in the landscape and improve the foundations of life for rural communities.

"In addition to G20 support for the global plastic agreement and the framework adopted in Montreal, it is also key that the G20 call for the swift entry into force of the BBNJ treaty concluded by the UN member states at the beginning of March 2023," German Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection said in the press release.

Before attending the G20 meeting in Chennai, Lemke will pay a visit to multiple projects. She has planned to visit a fishing community in Pattinampakkam in Chennai, where the BMUV is supporting a programme to combat marine litter. Fishers and women’s self-help groups gather old fishing nets and sell them to selected recycling companies.

According to the press release, this creates economic opportunities for local people and stops plastic pollution. The project also implements approaches involving circular economy solutions. Minister Lemke will also hold bilateral talks with national and state level representatives. The primary goal of these meetings is to advance the agenda and structure of the next Indo-German Environment Forum as a core component of bilateral cooperation with India.

The Environment Forum is expected to take place at the beginning of 2024, according to the press release. The theme of India's G20 Presidency is "One Earth, One Family, One Future." According to the press release, the G20 nations have a special responsibility in global environmental protection and nature conservation as they have caused the majority of environmental damage across the world. (ANI)

