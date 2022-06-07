Islamabad, Jun 7 (PTI) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday cut short her three-nation foreign trip after testing positive for COVID-19 while in Pakistan.

Baerbock, who arrived earlier Tuesday on a two-day maiden visit to Pakistan, tested positive for coronavirus shortly after meeting with her counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad.

At lunch, Baerbock noticed that she had lost her sense of taste, her ministry said, adding that a rapid antigen test she took in the morning had been negative.

Baerbock was due to travel to Greece and Turkey.

Her all further engagements have been cancelled, the ministry added.

