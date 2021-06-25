Berlin, June 25: German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday. They said the attacker was arrested after an officer used a firearm against him. It was unclear how many people were killed or injured.

Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted around 5 pm to a knife attack on Barbarossa Square in the center of the city. Police said on Twitter that there is no danger to the population. Miami Building Collapse Update: Death Toll Rises to 4, Nearly 160 People Still Missing; Rescue Operation Underway.

Police declined to immediately provide further information and urged social media users to refrain from speculation. Wuerzburg is a city of about 130,000 people in Bavaria, located between Munich and Frankfurt.

