Accra [Ghana], October 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Ghana will host the first-ever African Paralympic Games in 2023, the President of National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC-Ghana) Samson Deen said on Tuesday.

According to Deen, about 50 African countries were expected to participate in the continental showpiece.

He said Ghana had begun preparations for the Games with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"The government has been committed to offering the necessary support and logistics that will make hosting of the African Paralympic Games in 2023 possible," he said.

"We will work to ensure a smooth and successful Games and give participants a memorable experience," Deen added. (ANI/Xinhua)

