New York [US], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the global scale has surpassed 54 million, the latest data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center showed on Sunday.

The exact number of coronavirus cases stood at 54,027,785 as of 12:12 GMT on Sunday.

Also Read | Ethiopia: Gunmen Kill 34 People in Gruesome Attack in East African Country.

According to the JHU, more than 34.7 million people have recovered from the disease, while the COVID-19 global death toll is nearing 1,313,000.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

Also Read | RCEP 2020 Trade Deal: 15 Asia-Pacific Nations, Including China, Sign World’s Biggest Trade Agreement Sans India.

The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)