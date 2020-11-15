Addis Ababa, november 15: In a tragic incident, at least 34 people were killed in an attack on a passenger bus in the Benishangul-Gumuz region of western Ethiopia on Saturday night. According to reports, armed gunmen opened fire on the bus. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission called it a "gruesome" attack. The number of casualties likely to rise.

"The latest attack is a grim addition to the human cost which we bear collectively," reported global news agency Reuters quoting Daniel Bekele, commission head as saying. Notably, the western part of the country witnessed a series of violent incidents recently. Ethiopia to Replace Leadership of Tigray Region Amid Clashes.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that Ethiopia fired missiles at neighbouring Eritrea's capital. The development was confirmed by the leader of Ethiopia's Tigray region. It would lead to a huge escalation as the fighting in the African country's northern Tigray region now spills across an international border.

Tensions between Tigray People's Liberation Front party (TPLF) and the Federal government of the country escalated after the widespread reforms he pushed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sidelined the Tigrayans. Notably, TRPLF had long dominated the political scene of the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2020 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).