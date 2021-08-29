Over 1,000 people gathered outside the White Houseurging support for Afghans as evacuation nears the end. (Photo Credit - NHK World)

Washington [US], August 29 (ANI): People across the world took to the streets on Saturday to call for support for Afghans as the evacuation process nears the end.

In Washington, about 1,000 people gathered outside the White House, including Afghans living in the United States, reported NHK World.

Participants held signs that say "Save Afghanistan" or "Save Afghan lives". They urged the administration of President Joe Biden to help as many Afghans as possible flee the country and help protect the rights of Afghan women.

One woman said she moved to the US 21 years ago to escape Taliban rule. She said tearfully that she is heartbroken as she cannot help her family in Afghanistan. She said she wants many people to think about the rights of the Afghan people, reported NHK World.

Organizers of the rally said similar events were held in more than 30 cities, including London and Berlin.

Thousands of Afghan nationals are camped outside the perimeter of the airport in desperate attempts to escape on the last flights out as the Taliban deadline of August 31 approaches.

Meanwhile, the US government has warned that the threat of terrorist attacks remains high.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday (local time) warned that another terror attack at Kabul airport is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours".

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden said in a statement.

The remarks come after a suicide bomber and multiple ISIS-K gunmen killed 13 US service members and at least 169 Afghan civilians in the attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday. (ANI)

