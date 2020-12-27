Larkana [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Targeting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, former President Asif Ali Zardari has said that running a country is not the same as managing a cricket team.

Speaking on the occasion of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary here, Zardari said, "This government will collapse on its own."

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) President Zardari in his address said running a country is "not the same as managing a cricket team". "It takes a different mindset to run a country and these people do not possess it," he said.

He also challenged the government to hold elections and see who the people stand behind.

Zardari further stated that the National Accountability Bureau has started to "blackmail" people, adding "I said in the assembly on the first day run the country or run NAB."

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been holding anti-government rallies against the Imran Khan government on the charges of election rigging, corruption, and dominance of the Pakistan Army in politics of the country.

The PDM has organised six PDM rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, and Lahore since October 16. (ANI)

