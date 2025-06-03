New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu has expressed gratitude to Paraguay for its continued support of India's efforts to combat terrorism and promote the interests and voices of the Global South. She thanked the Paraguayan government for its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

President Murmu received Paraguay's counterpart, Santiago Pena Palacios, at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour on Monday. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar, and other dignitaries attended the banquet.

In her remarks at the banquet on Monday, President Murmu said, "I would like to thank you for your government's strong condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam and for expressing your deep condolences and solidarity with the people of India and with those who lost their loved ones. India believes in the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means the world is one family. Guided by this principle, India has been working with all like-minded countries to advance the cause and progress and development for all humanity."

"In this endeavour, Paraguay has been a consistent supporter and collaborator for India in several multilateral international fora. We are grateful for your continued support in India's effort to combat the menace of terrorism, to promote the interests and voices of the Global South, and to ensure a safe, peaceful, and sustainable future for our coming generations," she added.

Welcoming Paraguay President to Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said, "It gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to His Excellency President Pena and a distinguished delegation from Paraguay at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on their first state visit to India. This is a historic occasion. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries in 1961, this marks only the second visit to India by a President of Paraguay."

She emphasised that the two nations share "warm and friendly relations" based on mutual trust, democratic values and a shared commitment to the progress and development of the people of the two nations.

Highlighting the warm bilateral ties between the two nations, she said, "Our two countries share warm and friendly bilateral relations based on mutual trust, democratic values and a shared commitment to the progress and development of our people. Both our countries have steadfastly upheld the principles we believe are important, principles deeply rooted in our civilizational values and historical experiences."

President Murmu expressed optimism that the ties between the two nations will reach greater heights with the visit of Paraguay's President. She said, "Over the past six decades, these relations have grown progressively stronger and with your visit today, they are poised to reach even greater heights."

She noted that the two nations attach great importance to maintaining peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity and working for the prosperity and well-being of the people of the two nations.

She said, "Paraguay was the first country in Latin America to fight against colonial rule. While your struggle for independence became a source of inspiration for other Latin American countries, India's non-violent freedom movement imparted energy and strength to other Asian and African countries."

"People of both our countries share this fighting spirit. Both nations attach great importance to maintaining peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity and to working for the prosperity and well-being of their people," she added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Paraguay President Santiago Pena Palacios at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday. Palacios also paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Paraguay's President is on a three-day State visit to India, which will conclude on June 4.

Following the Delhi visit, President Pena will travel to Mumbai to engage with state political leadership, business and industry representatives, startups, innovators, and technology leaders. (ANI)

