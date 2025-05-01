Tel Aviv [Israel], May 1 (ANI/TPS): Pursuant to the urgent operational need as defined by the Fire and Rescue Service Commissioner, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed the National Security Council in cooperation with the National Security Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to lead an international assistance effort for firefighting aircraft.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted nearby countries, including Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Italy and Bulgaria.

The National Security Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Fire and Rescue Service are coordinating the integration of the assistance as per updated assessments of the situation.

All relevant agencies are working to bring about the arrival of the international assistance as soon as possible.

At the same time, local firefighting aircraft will be put into operation gradually as per their capabilities, operational considerations and availability. Aircraft from the "Elad" squadron and Israel Police helicopters are currently in action; the Air Force is preparing to render immediate operational assistance. (ANI/TPS)

