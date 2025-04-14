Athens, Apr 14 (AP) Greece signed a deal on Monday to purchase anti-ship missiles from France as it seeks to bolster its defences in a procurement program aimed mainly at addressing tensions with neighbouring Turkiye.

Greece's Defence Minister Nikos Dendias signed the agreement for the 16 Exocet missiles with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu, who was on a one-day visit to Athens. The two did not disclose the cost of the deal.

It is the latest in a series of purchases of military equipment from France, with Greece having already bought two dozen Rafale warplanes and three Belharra-class frigates. Dendias said discussions are progressing for the addition of a fourth frigate, adding that France is also providing Greece with NH-90 military helicopters.

Athens has said it will spend 25 billion euros (USD 27 billion) over the next decade to adapt its military to evolving high-tech warfare technologies.

Although NATO allies, Greece and Turkiye have long-standing disputes over boundaries in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean that have brought them close to war several times in recent decades.

“Greece does not threaten, but is threatened,” Dendias said in joint statements to the press with Lecornu. The two ministers did not take questions.

Speaking in Parliament earlier this month, Dendias said Greece plans to shift from traditional defence systems to a high-tech, networked strategy centred on mobile, Artificial Intelligence-powered missile systems, drone technologies, and advanced command units — reducing reliance on conventional fleets.

Greece's modernisation drive — launched after years of defence cuts during the 2010–2018 financial crisis — already includes all branches of the armed forces and focuses on cooperation with France, Israel, and the United States. (AP)

