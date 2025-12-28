New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Athens [Greece], December 28 (ANI/WAM): The Greek Coast Guard has rescued 840 migrants over the past five days in waters south of the island of Crete.

According to island police, coast guard units rescued 131 migrants earlier today off the southern coast of Crete. On the previous day, a further 395 people seeking to reach the European Union were rescued off the small island of Gavdos, south of Crete.

The migrants, whose nationalities have not been identified, were transferred to the port of Gavdos. (ANI/WAM)

