Protesters gather on a street in Iran as barricades burn during ongoing anti-government demonstrations, with security personnel deployed to control the situation (File Photo/Reuters)

Washington DC [US], January 16 (ANI): Amid Washington's reported calls for military intervention in Iran as the Islamic Republic deals with widespread anti-governmental protests, several US allies in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Oman, are reportedly working to prevent such confrontation between the two countries through intensive diplomacy, CBS News reported, citing a Gulf official.

According to CBS News, citing the official, there was a 72-hour diplomatic push to reduce inflammatory rhetoric and discourage military action that could escalate tensions and destabilise the region.

The Gulf states reportedly advised the US to avoid strikes on Iran, citing the region's security and economic vulnerabilities, while warning Iran that any counterattack on US facilities in the Gulf would have serious repercussions for Tehran's relations with neighbouring countries.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pentagon said it was redeploying a US carrier strike group from the South China Sea to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, which includes the Middle East, as tensions escalate between the Trump administration and Iran, News Nation reported, citing sources.

Meanwhile, CNN, citing sources, reported that some personnel stationed at the US's largest military base in the Middle East have been advised to leave as a precautionary measure amid rising regional tensions over Washington's possibility of military action against Iran.

According to CNN, citing a US official familiar with the matter, the directive applies to certain staff at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and reflects heightened security concerns rather than an immediate threat.

At the same time, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has urged its personnel to exercise increased caution, limit non-essential travel to military installations in the region, and ensure personal safety plans are in place.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had also issued warnings to Washington to "halt their deceitful actions and stop relying on their traitorous hirelings."

According to CBS News, citing two diplomatic sources, Iran had warned certain countries they could face missile strikes if the US carried out attacks.

"Collectively, there's an agreement that once this spirals into an armed military escalation, there could be lots of consequences... Tensions have cooled temporarily, but we've still yet to see. The next period will also be crucial," the Gulf official said, as quoted by CBS News.

The Islamic Republic is currently witnessing widespread anti-government rallies driven by soaring inflation, economic hardship and mounting public anger over governance, with Tehran repeatedly dismissing it as "foreign-backed".

Meanwhile, according to the Human Rights Activist News Agency's most recent figures, at least 2,677 deaths have been confirmed so far, with 1,693 more cases still being reviewed.

The number of individuals reported to have suffered serious injuries has reached 2,677, while 19,097 people have been detained as the protest enters its 19th day. (ANI)

