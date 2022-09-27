Karachi, Sep 27 (PTI) Unknown miscreants opened fire at a doctor's vehicle in Quetta, killing his three sons, officials said on Tuesday, in the latest instance of targetted killing in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.

The incident took place on Monday at Joint Road in Quetta, when the family of Dr Nasir Achakzai, an orthopedist from Chaman, were returning to their residence after attending a marriage ceremony, police said.

Achakzai's three sons—20-year-old Zarian, 18-year-old Sadran, and another eight-year-old son — died on the spot.

“They assailants escaped from the scene after opening indiscriminate firing on the vehicle in which the three brothers were seated and were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony,” a senior police official said.

Taking note of the assault, the Inspector General of Balochistan police, Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, has sought a report, according to Daily Times newspaper.

The three brothers were laid to rest in their hometown of Chaman, which is a town bordering Afghanistan.

