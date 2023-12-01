Tel Aviv [Israel], December 1 (ANI): As Israel announced a one-day extension in the Israel-Hamas truce deal, the Hamas terror group released six more Israeli hostages to Egypt via the Rafah crossing on Thursday night, as reported by The Times of Israel.

The hostages will be brought to a meeting point where Israeli forces will verify their identities, before escorting them into Israel via a side gate at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

According to the IDF, "The families of the hostages are being updated by IDF representatives with the latest available information."

The six hostages were identified as Bilal and Aisha Ziyadne, Ilana Gritzewsky, Nili Margalit, Shani Goren and Sapir Cohen, following the release of Amit Soussana and Mia Schem earlier today, reported The Times of Israel.

Just moments before the scheduled expiration of the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas at 7 am local time on Thursday, the Israeli military officially announced a one-day extension, CNN reported.

This extension comes as negotiations for additional hostage releases continue. Both Hamas and Qatar have confirmed the prolongation of the truce.

Earlier on Thursday, Hamas released two Israeli hostages, bringing today's total to eight, according to The Times of Israel.

According to the ceasefire agreement, Hamas must release at least 10 hostages per day.

Yesterday, the IDF confirmed the release of 14 hostages, including 10 Israelis and four Thai nationals from Hamas captivity.

Earlier, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said "Yesterday there were 12 Israeli citizens, who were on our list, and the sum in the agreement is for 10, and we insist on getting the maximum possible. That's how it was every day and that's how it will be today."

Moreover, he said that the military is ready to resume fighting in the Gaza Strip if the ceasefire agreement with Hamas is not renewed for another day.

"At this hour, we are progressing and awaiting the release of additional hostages who are due to return as part of the agreed-upon deal," Hagari said.

He said that overnight, the IDF "insisted" on carrying out the current deal with Hamas, in which the terror group is set to release the women and children it is holding hostage, The Times of Israel reported.

"We will do so tomorrow as well. The mediators, Qatar and Egypt, are also obligated to carry out the deal so that the ceasefire can continue," he said.

"The IDF is ready to resume the fighting. We are prepared to attack at any hour, tonight as well," he added. (ANI)

