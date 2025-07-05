Hamburg [Germany], July 5 (ANI/WAM): The UAE President's Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses is set to continue its distinguished presence at leading European tracks, as the seventh leg of its 32nd edition is set to take place tomorrow at Horner Rennbahn racecourse in Hamburg, Germany.

Held under the patronage of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the series reflects the UAE's enduring commitment to supporting owners and breeders around the world, and to encouraging the acquisition and care of Arabian horses in order to preserve their noble heritage and enhance their international stature. It also aims to further develop the global Arabian horse racing industry.

This marks the first time the race will be held in Hamburg in its new format, coinciding with the historic 156th edition of the German Derby. The move aligns with the strategic vision of the organising committee to stage the series at elite festivals and prominent racecourses, thereby reinforcing the legacy and global leadership of Arabian horse racing in line with the prestige of the President's Cup.

The 1,600-metre turf race is classified as a Group 2 event for horses aged four years and above, attracting top stables from Germany and across Europe, with a total prize purse of Euros 250,000. (ANI/WAM)

