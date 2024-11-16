Manila [Philippines], November 16 (ANI/WAM): Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC), held a phone call with the ERC delegation in Manila, where he got briefed by the head of the delegation on the progress of relief operations for those affected by tropical Cyclone Kristine, which impacted the southeastern Asian country recently.

Hamdan said that the ERC mobilises all its resources to fulfill the vision of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan by providing unwavering support and assistance to all nations in need, guided by the principles of humanity and impartiality, irrespective of race or religion.

The ERC delegation completed the first phase of the UAE aid for the cyclone victims in the Sorsogon province, the hardest-hit area. This included distributing humanitarian aid in the municipalities of Bulan, Irosin, Juban, Casiguran, and Sorsogon City. This is the second delegation sent to oversee the relief operations.

UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi emphasised the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and the Philippines and the deep bonds between their peoples. He remarked that the UAE's support for the cyclone victims stems from the enduring human ties between the two nations. He highlighted the UAE's long-standing commitment to humanitarian and developmental assistance in the Philippines.

Rex Gatchalian, Secretary of Social Welfare and Development of the Philippines, commended the UAE's leadership for their swift response to the humanitarian crisis in his country, highlighting that the early arrival of aid in the affected areas provided much needed support for the victims. He also hailed the efforts of the ERC delegation for their rapid field presence and deployment in the disaster-stricken areas and for meeting the urgent needs of those affected.

Senator Aquilino echoed these sentiments, emphasising the shared values that unite the Emirati and Filipino peoples. He noted that the strong bridges of communication between the two countries have deepened their connections and strengthened their relationships. He affirmed the UAE's vital role in humanitarian efforts and its continued support for the Filipino people during various crises, particularly the natural disasters that frequently impact the country. (ANI/WAM)

