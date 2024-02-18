Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 18 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan crowned the winner of the main race in the UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, which included 7 races, in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

This took place during the 8th Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club Racecourse Gala held this evening.

The evening was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of Federal Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority (FPSNA), and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club; and Ali Al Shaiba, Director General Of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

The horse "RB Kingmaker" from the National Stables, under the supervision of Hilal Al Alawi and ridden by Richard Mullen, won the title in the seventh and final race, over a distance of 2200 metres, with prize money of AED 4.5 million. (ANI/WAM)

