Doha [Qatar], July 18 (ANI): Terming the kidnapping and torture of the daughter of Afghan envoy in Pakistan's daughter as "unfortunate and condemnable", former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has called on Islamabad to investigate the atrocity and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"The kidnapping and torture of the daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan is unfortunate and condemnable. I call on the Government of Pakistan to investigate the atrocity and bring the perpetrators to justice," Karzai said in a tweet.

Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted in Pakistan for several hours on Friday, July 16, and was severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home.

Silsila Alikhil is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The Afghan foreign ministry condemned the heinous act and called the Pakistan government to take "immediate necessary actions to ensure full security of Afghanistan embassy and consulates as well as the immunity of the country's diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed him to utilise all resources to apprehend those involved in the "kidnapping" of the Afghan ambassador's daughter.

He said that the premier had also told him that Islamabad Police and other law enforcement agencies must investigate the incident on "top priority" to bring forward the facts and apprehend the culprits within 48 hours.

"Accordingly, all efforts are being made to thoroughly investigate the matter and apprehend the persons involved in the incident. Islamabad Police is constantly in touch with the girl and family of the Afghan ambassador," he said. (ANI)

